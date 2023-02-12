Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MRRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.
