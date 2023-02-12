Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,498 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $171.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

