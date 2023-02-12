Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.82) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.60 ($10.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

