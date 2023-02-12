MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKKGY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($225.81) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($209.68) to €198.00 ($212.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.56. 114,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.