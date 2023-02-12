Metis Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $106,931.88 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00431777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.16 or 0.28601519 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.