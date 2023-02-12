MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Reaches $12.84 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $161.23 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $36.40 or 0.00165427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00220331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 35.76041062 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $13,030,465.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.