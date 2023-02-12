Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,513.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,496.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,353.85.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 29,822.35% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.