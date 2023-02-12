MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 867,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,202 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.91. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

