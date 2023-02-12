MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.80 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
