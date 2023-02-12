MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.80 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

