MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
