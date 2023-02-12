MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.