MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

