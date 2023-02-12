MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)
