Midas Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,198.10 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1,198.10 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44617807 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,091.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

