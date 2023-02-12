Midas Trading 88% Higher Over Last Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Midas has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $1,091.32 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00006634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44693753 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7,408.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

