Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Minor International Public Price Performance
Shares of Minor International Public stock remained flat at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Minor International Public has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $0.89.
Minor International Public Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minor International Public (MNRIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.