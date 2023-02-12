Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Minor International Public Price Performance

Shares of Minor International Public stock remained flat at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Minor International Public has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

