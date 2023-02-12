Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 115,943 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of FedEx worth $43,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

