Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,295 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $41,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in Waters by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Waters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waters by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of WAT opened at $333.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.67.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.