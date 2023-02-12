Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of SEA worth $43,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SEA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

