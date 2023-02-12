Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Cummins worth $46,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

NYSE:CMI opened at $246.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.48 and a 200 day moving average of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

