Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

