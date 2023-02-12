Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,707 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

