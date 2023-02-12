Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,255 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

