Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,965 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $49,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $214.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

