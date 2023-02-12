Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

