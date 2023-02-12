Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,620 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $36,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $498.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.97. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

