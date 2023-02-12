Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of Nordson worth $37,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,541 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.