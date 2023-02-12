Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.