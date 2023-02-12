Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

