Moonbeam Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $259.28 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00083638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00025631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 575,986,180 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.