Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.10-$11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.10-11.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $14.37 on Friday, hitting $271.52. 1,397,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.78.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 439.68%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

