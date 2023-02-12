Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCAG remained flat at $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

