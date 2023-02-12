Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($329.03) to €316.00 ($339.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($260.22) to €246.00 ($264.52) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($354.84) to €350.00 ($376.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($290.32) to €290.00 ($311.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

MURGY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 28,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,908. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.74. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $18.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

