Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,880 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.31. 15,248,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,577,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

