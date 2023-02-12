Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,236 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

