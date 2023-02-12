Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 130,252 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,252 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 3.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after purchasing an additional 210,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 140,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,245,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

