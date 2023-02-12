Nano Market Cap Reaches $112.39 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $112.39 million and $1.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,848.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00431902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00098184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00738884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00570285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

