Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Acquires £20,363.56 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 72,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £20,363.56 ($24,478.37).
Nanoco Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £82.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Nanoco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.94.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
