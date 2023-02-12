Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Acquires £20,363.56 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 72,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £20,363.56 ($24,478.37).

Nanoco Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £82.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Nanoco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.94.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

