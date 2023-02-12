Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

