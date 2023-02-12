Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

