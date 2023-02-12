National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bank Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 81.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 222,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,174. National Bank has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

