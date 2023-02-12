National Bankshares Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$124.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$116.78.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$97.15 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

