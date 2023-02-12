National Bankshares Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$67.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.