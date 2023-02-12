National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

