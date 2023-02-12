Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Nautilus Price Performance

Shares of NLS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

