Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $5,869.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00227355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00107440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00062733 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000404 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,481,022 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.