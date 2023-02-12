Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Navios Maritime Trading Up 5.8 %

NM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 188,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,931. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 218.11% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

