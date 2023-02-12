Nblh (NBLH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,439.66

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

