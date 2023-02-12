Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

