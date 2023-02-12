Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 176,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,654. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.