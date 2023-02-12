Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nevada Copper Stock Performance
Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 176,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,654. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
About Nevada Copper
