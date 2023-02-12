New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

NEWR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

