New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NEWR stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

