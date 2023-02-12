Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $14.77 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

